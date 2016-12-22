Register
    Combat duty 3PK S-400 Triumph in Moscow region

    Russian Forces Receive 139 New Aircraft, 4 Missile Regiments Reequipped - Shoigu

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Military & Intelligence
    According to the Russian defense minister, the Russian Aerospace Forces have received 139 advanced aircraft, four missile systems regiments were reequipped with S-400 systems.

    Russian army sappers work at the historic part of Palmyra, Syria, in this photo released by Russian Ministry of Defence on April 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Russian Ministry of Defence
    Russian Army Engineers Demine Schoolhouse in Aleppo (VIDEO)
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Aerospace Forces have received 139 advanced aircraft, four missile systems regiments were reequipped with S-400 systems, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Thursday.

    "The aerospace forces have received 139 advanced aircraft, four more advanced missile regiments have been reequipped with S-400 Triumf missile systems," Shoigu said at a defense ministry meeting.

    He added that the Russian Defense Ministry fell short of receiving 49 units of weaponry as part of the state procurement program in 2016.

    "The issue of the short-delivered weapons and equipment is on special control of the defense ministry. This year, 49 units of weaponry were not delivered," Shoigu said at a Defense Ministry meeting.

    HHowever, advanced weaponry should account for more than 60 percent of all Russian armed forces' weapons in 2017, Shoigu said.

    "[In is necessary] to ensure the timely deployment and strict accomplishment of state defense order tasks in 2017, for the armed forces' equipment with modern weapons to reach over 60 percent [of all weapons]," Shoigu said at an expanded ministry board meeting.

    He highlighted that the level of the military equipment serviceability increased in 2016, reaching 94 percent.

    "As a result of the completing state contract, the supplies of advanced weapons and equipment to the troops increased by 5 percent," Shoigu said, adding that in 2016 Russian army's permanent readiness units were 58.3-percent equipped with modern weapons.

    The minister added that four anti-aircraft missile regiments would be reequipped with S-400 systems in 2017.

