Snap Combat Drills Demonstrate Rapid Development Capabilities of Russian Army

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Western countries have repeatedly voiced concerns over Russia's military exercises despite the fact that Moscow warns its foreign partners of the planned exercises well in advance, as well as invites foreign observers to drills. For example, the abovementioned Kavkaz-2016 drills were attended by around 60 military attaches from more than 40 countries, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"I shall note the snap combat readiness exercises that have taken place in the last four years. They confirmed that our units and divisions can be rapidly deployed at long distances and create groups in short time in strategic directions," Putin said at a Russian Defense Ministry meeting.

The president tasked the Defense Ministry with analyzing the past military exercises. He said their results should be taken into account during preparations for future drills.

Russian Defense Minister Gen. Sergei Shoigu said in May the ministry had profited from its recent experience of fighting militants in Syria and would use it to develop new training methods. Shoigu stressed modern warfare relied heavily on rapid deployment. Russian military has been operating in Syria since September 2015.

