Russian Arms' Use in Syria Creates New Opportunities - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said earlier that Russia's defense industry companies are constantly monitoring conditions of the country's military equipment deployed in Syria.

"The effectiveness of using Russian weapons in Syria opens up new opportunities for development of military technical cooperation. It is necessary to take as much advantage of this as possible, we know how interested our partners are in modern Russian arms," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Earlier in June, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said that operability of the Russian military equipment in Syria was maintained at 80-90 percent level.

On September 30, 2015, Russia began airstrikes against terrorists' targets in Syria following a request from Syrian President Bashar Assad.