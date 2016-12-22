Register
    The Army-2016 forum, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, which ran between September 6 and 11. The forum was held in the military-themed Patriot Park in Kubinka outside Moscow and at numerous sites throughout Russia's military districts.

    Putin Urges to Maintain Momentum in Arms Modernization in 2017

    One of the Defense Ministry's main tasks in 2017 is to maintaining the reached momentum, President Vladimir Putin said.

    The Almaz-Antey stand at the 2015 Dubai Airshow international exhibition.
    Russia's UIMC Produces Advanced Antey Communication Centers for Military Command
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Maintaining the momentum achieved in rearming the Russian Armed Forces is one of the Defense Ministry's main tasks in 2017, President Vladimir Putin said at an annual expanded Russian Defense Ministry Board meeting Thursday.

    "It is important to maintain the momentum of Army and Navy rearmament, to effectively monitor the implementation of the state armaments program and fulfilling defense procurement tasks," Putin said.

    Responsibility for sabotage in Russia's time-sensitive state defense procurement program should be as strict as possible, President Vladimir Putin also added. 

    "We must be aware that five years for such a large-scale rearmament program is not that long, and any delay in carrying out its task may disrupt the production chain, which will be very difficult to restore," Putin said.

    "Therefore, sanctions for the disruption of contracts should be maximally strict. It is important to quickly identify their causes and resolve them in a timely manner," he stressed.

    Russian Chief of the General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Russian Defense Ministry Focuses on Cooperation Within CIS, SCO, CSTO - Deputy Minister
    The Russian Defense Ministry should concentrate in 2017 on balanced development of all types of troops, as well as continue familiarization with precision weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

    "In the coming year, the defense ministry needs to concentrate on the next key issues – firstly, to ensure balanced development of all types and ranges of troops, continue familiarization with precision weapons, modern methods of communications and … electronic warfare," Putin said at a defense ministry meeting.

    He added that it was important to maintain the momentum in arms modernization next year.

     

    Russia is in the process of implementing a large-scale rearmament program, which was announced in 2010. The country aims to modernize 70 percent of its military hardware by 2020. The cost of the modernization program is estimated at about 20 trillion rubles (over $300 billion).

