Russia's Nuclear Triad Boasts 60% Share of Advanced Arms - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's nuclear triad boasts a nearly two-thirds share of advanced armaments, President Vladimir Putin said at an annual expanded Russian Defense Ministry Board meeting Thursday.

"The state of the nuclear triad, which plays a key role in maintaining strategic parity, is maintained adequately. I will note that the share of modern weapons in nuclear forces totaled nearly 60 percent," Putin said.