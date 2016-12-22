© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov Russia Tests Compact Reconnaissance Drones During Serbia Drills - UIMC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s Military-industrial complex produces 35 percent of Russian innovative products and 25 percent of all goods and technologies exported by the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview published Thursday.

“Our industry produces 35 percent of domestic innovative products, and if you look at all Russian exports, the share of defense products is 25 percent," Rogozin said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

He noted that amid difficulties faced by the Russian economy, the defense industry has compensated for the decline in some civil industries.

“A number of defense companies have already started manufacturing civilian products — airplanes, recreational vessels, offshore platforms," the deputy prime minister added.

In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the export of civilian goods produced by defense companies was virtually absent and needed to be developed.