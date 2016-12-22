Register
17:25 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Udar robotic complex at the international exhibition Innovations Day of the Russian Defense Ministry - 2015 at the Convention and Exhibition Center of the Russian Armed Forces in Kubinka, near Moscow

    Defense Industry Develops 35% of All Russian Innovative Products Deputy PM

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 21711

    Russia’s Military-industrial complex produces a great percantage of goods and technologies exported by the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister said in an interview published Thursday.

    Russian servicemen in Serbia during the Slavic Brotherhood 2016 joint airborne forces exercise of Russia, Serbia and Belarus
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Russia Tests Compact Reconnaissance Drones During Serbia Drills - UIMC
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s Military-industrial complex produces 35 percent of Russian innovative products and 25 percent of all goods and technologies exported by the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview published Thursday.

    “Our industry produces 35 percent of domestic innovative products, and if you look at all Russian exports, the share of defense products is 25 percent," Rogozin said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

    He noted that amid difficulties faced by the Russian economy, the defense industry has compensated for the decline in some civil industries.

    “A number of defense companies have already started manufacturing civilian products — airplanes, recreational vessels, offshore platforms," the deputy prime minister added.

    In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the export of civilian goods produced by defense companies was virtually absent and needed to be developed.

    Related:

    Baku Satisfied With Level of Defense Industry Cooperation With Russia
    Putin, Bahraini King Discussed Defense Industry Cooperation – Kremlin
    Defense Industry Cooperation to Remain Priority for Russia-Peru Relations
    Russian PM Approves $15Bln Defense Industry Development Program until 2020
    Tags:
    innovative technology, defense industry, Dmitry Rogozin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok