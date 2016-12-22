Russia's UIMC Produces Advanced Antey Communication Centers for Military Command

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Russian MoD to Receive Advanced Electronic Warfare System in 2017 - UIMC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation (UIMC) manufactured the first batch of the advanced Antey communication centers for the command of the Russian military, the company’s Director General Alexander Yakunin said Thursday.

"The first batch of the Antey automated communication centers was manufactured for the field trial by military forces," Yakunin told RIA Novosti.

Yakunin noted that the Antey is "the equipment of the highest technological level".

In 2016, UIMC also upgraded the mobile communications system Redut-2US, enhancing its data transfer capacity, usability and other characteristics, Yakunin added.

UIMC is a part of Russia's state technologies corporation Rostec, which was set up to stimulate the production of competitive, technically advanced products for high-tech and communications systems.