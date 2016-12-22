Russia Tests Compact Reconnaissance Drones During Serbia Drills - UIMC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Yakunin, these compact unmanned aerial vehicles could be attached to soldiers' combat gear, without impending their actions on the battlefield.

"The mini-copters are equipped with infrared sensors, video and photo cameras…Their range is small but sufficient for accomplishment of tasks in close combat, law enforcement, and anti-terrorist operations," Yakunin said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The official added that the drones were successfully tested during the Slavic Brotherhood-2016 military exercises near the Serbian capital Belgrade on November 2-15, which involved military units from Russia, Belarus and Serbia.

