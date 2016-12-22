Pentagon Awards Boeing $208Mln to Produce Harpoon Missiles for Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contract stipulates the procurement of 51 full rate production Lot 90 Harpoon weapon systems, components, and spares for the governments of Egypt, Korea and Brazil.

The contract also provides components for the governments of Japan, Australia, Thailand, India, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, and Taiwan.

The Harpoon is designed to destroy a wide variety of land-based targets, including coastal defense sites, surface-to-air missile sites, exposed aircraft, port or industrial facilities, and ships in port.

The Harpoon is an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile system and has a low-level, sea-skimming cruise trajectory, and active radar guidance.