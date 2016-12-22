US Navy Expands Base for Poseidon Reconnaissance Aircraft

© AFP 2016/ GREG WOOD Northrop Grumman Wins Radar Systems Contract for US Navy Poseidon Planes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Pentagon awarded Watts Contrack JV a $26,373,480 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the apron expansion and supporting facilities at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, according to the release.

The work to be performed provides for the construction of an aircraft apron and supporting facilities for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft program, the release added.

Work will be performed in Oak Harbor, Washington, and is expected to be completed by June 2018, the announcement added.