Pentagon Accelerates Biofabrication Research Program With $80Mln Award

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The $80 million award will be combined with over $214 million contributed by industry, state and local governments, universities, community colleges, and non-profit organizations located across the country, the department said.

The program seeks to organize the current fragmented domestic capabilities in tissue biofabrication technology in order to better position the United States "relative to global competition," the release.

© AFP 2016/ Paul J. Richards Pentagon Burned as Chemical and Biological Warfare Budgets Slashed

Biofabrication is a manufacturing industry at the intersection of biology-related research, computer science, materials science and engineering.

The Defense Department explained the industry "is creating state-of-the-art manufacturing innovations in biomaterial and cell processing, bioprinting and automation" critical to military as well as novel commercial use.

Advances in biofabrication may usher in revolutionary benefits, including the direct repair or replacement of damaged tissues and organs from combat, according to the release.

ARMI's primary role in leading the program will be to centralize and standardize industry practices and institutional knowledge across many disciplines and drive research on high-throughput culture technologies, the release added.