Denmark Considers Sending Extra Servicemen, Fighter Jets to Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The decision is yet to be approved, with the parliament expected to vote on the issue next month, the prime minister's office said in a statement.
"The government wants to intensify the fight against the terrorist organization ISIL [Daesh]. We need a focus and great force to fight ISIL unscrupulously terrorizing and killing innocent men, women and children," Rasmussen said while commenting on the government initiative.
In November, a series of terrorist attacks occurred in the French capital of Paris, killing over 130 people. Daesh claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks.
Denmark was one of several European countries that stepped up security following the Paris attacks, in the wake of which Copenhagen stated to consider Danish airstrikes in Syria.
All comments
Show new comments (0)