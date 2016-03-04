Denmark Considers Sending Extra Servicemen, Fighter Jets to Syria

The office of the Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced on Friday that the country may expand its anti-Daesh campaign in Syria by sending F-16 fighter jets, C130J transport aircraft and 400 military personnel to the war-torn country.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The decision is yet to be approved, with the parliament expected to vote on the issue next month, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"The government wants to intensify the fight against the terrorist organization ISIL [Daesh]. We need a focus and great force to fight ISIL unscrupulously terrorizing and killing innocent men, women and children," Rasmussen said while commenting on the government initiative.

Denmark is part of a US-led anti-terrorist coalition, which has been fighting terrorists from the air since 2014, having contributed seven F-16 fighters to help the joint forces fight Daesh.

In November, a series of terrorist attacks occurred in the French capital of Paris, killing over 130 people. Daesh claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks.

Denmark was one of several European countries that stepped up security following the Paris attacks, in the wake of which Copenhagen stated to consider Danish airstrikes in Syria.