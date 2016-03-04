Ruling Out Anti-Daesh Op in Libya Cannot Diminish Risk of Attacks in Italy

Ruling out an Italian military intervention in Libya would not diminish the risk of a terrorist attack in Italy, the country’s Interior Minister Angelino Alfano said in an interview published Friday.

ROME (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Tripoli endorsed the fact that Rome might assume a leading role in the international fight against the Daesh terrorist organization in Libya.

"Our level of precautions is already very high, but it is necessary to carry out a different type of assessment [of terror risks in Italy]," Alfano said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

According to the minister, excluding an Italian military intervention in Libya would not be "the most encouraging" factor for internal security of the country.

"If you leave the situation as it is now, it will not make the picture less alarming. It is the same in terms of the danger of attacks. The risk is already there," Alfano was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Libya has been in turmoil since early 2011 , when Arab Spring protests led to a civil war and the overthrow of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Last week, Corriere della Sera reported that Italy was ready to send 50 special forces soldiers to Libya to fight against Daesh terrorists, outlawed in many countries including the United States and Russia. A secret document on the operation was reportedly adopted on February 10 and subsequently obtained by the newspaper.