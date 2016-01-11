Some 200 Canadian Military Trainers Sent to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

About 200 Canadian military trainers will be deployed to Ukraine to conduct UNIFIER operation aimed at training Ukrainian soldiers and officers, Canadian Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The operation provides training of basic combat skills, such as shooting, movement and communication during the fight, first aid and defusing explosive devices.

"Starting January 10 and throughout the rest of the month, the first group of approximately 200 Canadian Army (CA) soldiers from 5 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group (5 CMBG), based in Valcartier, Quebec, will be deploying to Ukraine for Operation (Op) UNIFIER," the statement said.

According to the statement, the 5th Mechanized Brigade Group will replace the second Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group that had been deployed in Ukraine since August 2015.