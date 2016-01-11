South Korean Defense Minister Urges to Boost Missile Readiness

Defense Ministers Han Min-goo has called on the military's missile command to boost missile readiness in order to be able to quickly retaliate in case of North Korean provocations, local media reported.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Long-standing tensions between the two Koreas escalated again in late August when cross-border artillery fire erupted along the Demilitarized Zone, prompting Pyongyang to declare what it described as a "semi-state of war." The two countries eventually defused tensions in a series of talks.

"If the enemy provokes, retaliate speedily and accurately without hesitation," Han was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

South and North remain legally at war, as no peace treaty was signed after the Korean War of 1950-1953.