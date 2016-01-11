About 50 Daesh Militants Killed in Past 24 Hours in Afghanistan

At least 50 Daesh terrorist group's militants have been killed in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan's northeastern Nangarhar province due to clashes with Taliban militants and as the result of the Afghan army's airstrikes, Afghan Defense Ministry said.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Afghan military forces killed 11 Daesh militants in Kot district, another 12 terrorirsts were killed in Achin city by US drones, according to the Mehr news agency, citing ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Radmanish.

Thirteen Daesh militants were killed in Chaparhar district during clashes with Taliban militants, the agency added, citing Nangarhar Police Spokesman.

The situation in Afghanistan has worsened in the last couple of months, with the Taliban and other extremist organizations, including the notorious Daesh, taking advantage of instability in the country and launching offensive against the country’s major cities.