16:56 GMT +312 March 2018
    Дивизия Ракетных войск стратегического назначения в городе Тейково Ивановской области

    Arms Reductions Treaty Between US, Russia Unlikely in Near Future – Moscow

    Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov said that the strategic arms reduction between Russia and the United States would be hardly achievable in the near future.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia and the United States are unlikely to achieve a new nuclear arms reduction treaty in the near future, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov said Tuesday.

    “A new deal on strategic arms reduction between Russia and the United States will be difficult to achieve in the near future, if it is ever achievable,” Antonov said.

    The deputy defense minister added that Russia’s security depends not only on strategic nuclear balance, but also on many other factors, including the development of US missile defense system, current use of sea-launched cruise missiles and other long-range high-accuracy systems.

    “Among important issues are the balance of conventional armed forces, placement of numerous military bases with developing military infrastructure close to the Russian territory,” Antonov said.

    Antonov added that the full range of defense issues should be thoroughly discussed before launching comprehensive talks on arms reductions.

    Moscow and Washington have concluded three nuclear arms reduction treaties since 1991, with the latest deal signed by country's leaders in 2010. The current Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), due to expire in 2021, stipulates that each of the two countries should limit the number of strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550, also restricting the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers.

