17:01 GMT +312 March 2018
    Troops from Poland march during an exercise in Bemowo Piskie near Orzysz, in northeastern Poland. File photo

    Verkhovna Rada Approves Bill to Let Foreign Troops in Ukraine

    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Military & Intelligence
    Topic:
    After Minsk: Will Peace Come to Ukraine? (1049)
    0 53

    In 2015, Ukraine is planning to hold three joint exercises with US troops and two joint drills with Poland.

    NATO troops
    © Flickr/
    NATO Will Not Dare Attack Crimea Despite Kiev's Hopes - NGO
    KIEV (Sputnik) — The Ukrainian parliament approved on Tuesday a bill allowing foreign troops into the country to participate in a number of joint military exercises with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2015.

    Ukraine is planning to hold three joint exercises with US troops — Fearless Guardian 2015, Sea Breeze 2015 and Saber Guardian/Rapid Trident 2015, and two joint drills with Poland — Secure Skies 2015, and Law and Order 2015.

    The US Army Europe Commander said the training had been delayed to give more time for the implementation of the Minsk agreements.
    CC BY 2.0 / Expert Infantry / US soldiers
    Pentagon Reportedly Delays Training of Ukrainian Troops
    The bill has been submitted by President Petro Poroshenko as approval by parliament is needed to allow foreign military personnel into Ukraine, according to the country's constitution.

    A number of western nations already provide Ukraine with non-lethal military aid. The US Congress has authorized President Barack Obama to send lethal aid as well, but the president has so far been reluctant to do so.

    The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Poland have also expressed their intention to send military advisers to Ukraine to train local troops.

    Members of the Ukrainian armed forces take their positions near Kurakhovo, not far from Donetsk March 11, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich
    Kiev Admits Existence of Contracts on Delivery of Lethal Weapons From EU Countries
    In early March, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said the United States had already deployed military instructors to Ukraine for a joint training mission.

    On Tuesday, US Army Europe Commander Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges reportedly said that the training of three Ukrainian army battalions had been delayed in order to give more time for the implementation of the ceasefire agreements between Kiev and east Ukraine's independence supporters.

    Tags:
    military drills, Law and Order 2015, Secure Skies 2015, Saber Guardian/Rapid Trident 2015, Sea Breeze 2015, Fearless Guardian 2015, Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian Armed Forces, Poland, United States, Ukraine
