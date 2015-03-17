Register
17:04 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    NATO troops

    NATO Will Not Dare Attack Crimea Despite Kiev's Hopes - NGO

    © Flickr/
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 334

    NATO fears a powerful military conflict and will not dare attack Crimea despite Kiev's hopes, the Administrator-General of the Eurasian Observatory for Democracy & Elections (EODE) told Sputnik.

    Parade on 69th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russian Strategic Strike Bombers Deployed to Crimea for Combat Readiness Drills
    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Alexander Mosesov — Despite the calls of some Ukrainian politicians to launch a military attack on Crimea with the help of NATO, the bloc is unwilling to do so, fearing a potential nuclear conflict, the Administrator-General of the Eurasian Observatory for Democracy & Elections (EODE) told Sputnik on Monday.

    In October 2014, Ukraine's Parliamentary Speaker Oleksandr Turchinov said that when the Ukrainian Army becomes stronger, it will "drive the Russian troops out of Crimea."

    "Nobody in NATO is ready to pay the price of this sort of war [with Russia over Crimea], which can involve a nuclear conflict and a third world war. Only the Kiev Junta, with its team of adventurous far-right and low-level politicians can dream of this sort of military aggression," Luc Michel told the news agency.

    Michel claims that in summer 2014, Kiev issued "plans and aggressive maps, showing an attack of Crimea and also Kuban [region in southern Russia] by the Ukrainian Army, with the support of NATO navies."

    Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said the alliance will continue to operate in the Black Sea despite tensions with Russia.
    © Flickr/ Official U.S. Navy Page
    NATO to Stay in Black Sea Despite Tensions With Russia - Former Commander
    On March 11, 2014, Crimea and its special-status port city of Sevastopol adopted a declaration of independence from Ukraine, asking for reunification with Russia. It was followed by a region-wide referendum on March 16, 2014, and a March 18, 2014, treaty of accession between Crimea and Russia.

    Western countries have refused to recognize the results of the vote, labeling Crimea's secession an "annexation."

    In a speech following the referendum, Russian President Putin pointed out that it was held in full compliance with democratic procedures and international rule of law.

    Related:

    US Plays Double With Russia After Plans for Base in Crimea Failed - Experts
    Sanctions to Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine - State Dep't
    Crimea's Population Won From Rejoining Russia - Czech Politician
    Western Companies Interested in Investment in Crimea – Minister
    Tags:
    NATO, Eurasian Observatory for Democracy & Elections (EODE), Luc Michel, Ukraine, Crimea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok