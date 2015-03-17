Belarus Sends Servicemen to Russia for Strategic Command Exercise

Belarusian servicemen will participate in a joint strategic command and staff exercise with the center command office of the Russian Armed Forces.

“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will start strategic command-staff exercise with the central bodies of military control on March 17. In order to participate in this event the operational team of officers of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces arrived,” the ministry statement read.

The strategic training will be held amid a snap combat readiness exercise of the Russian Armed Forces in the Arctic region which began on March 16. It includes 38,000 military personnel, 3,360 units of military equipment, 41 warships, 15 submarines, 110 aircraft and helicopters.