Russian Arms Exporter to Meet Asian Defense Ministers at LIMA'15 Exhibition

LANGKAWI (Sputnik) — Russia's state-run arms trader Rosobornexport is set to hold talks with the defense ministries of a number of Asian countries, the company's general director Anatoly Isaykin said Tuesday.

Rosoboronexport is taking part in the major Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA'15), which started in Malaysia on Tuesday.

"We are planning to hold talks with the defense ministers of Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and the commanders-in-chief of a number of other countries in the [Southeast Asian] region," Isaykin told RIA Novosti.

Rosoboronexport hopes the exhibition will be a good impetus to further increase the popularity of Russian military equipment in the Asia-Pacific region, the company's general director added.

Earlier, Rosoboronexport's delegation head Vladimir Ereshchenko said the arms trader would exhibit more than 170 pieces of military equipment, including the Yak-130 advanced jet trainer and Be-200 amphibious aircraft.

Rosoboronexport is one of at least 25 Russian companies showcasing their latest designs at the biennial exhibition, which also features the Russian Helicopters company and the Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer.

Overall, more than 200 companies from 25 countries are taking part in the LIMA'15 show, which will close on March 21.