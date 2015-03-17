Russian Strategic Strike Bombers Deployed to Crimea for Military Drills

The exercise in Crimea follows a series of combat readiness drills that started in Russia on Monday and are expected to run until March 21.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian strategic Tu-22M3 (Backfire) strike bombers have been deployed to the Crimean Peninsula to hold snap combat readiness drills, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

“During the snap combat readiness drills by the Armed Forces, strategic Tu-22M3s will be deployed to Crimea,” the source said.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Mamontov Russia Kicks Off Tank Drills With 1,500 Personnel in Western Military District

Earlier on Tuesday, tactical exercises were initiated in Russia's Western Military District, with the participation of 1,500 servicemen from tank units.

On Monday, Air Force tactical drills began in Siberia, alongside Russia's Northern Fleet drills and communications exercises in the Eastern Military District.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced in December 2014 it planned to hold at least 4,000 military drills across the country in 2015.