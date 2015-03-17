France May Relocate Mistral Ship Due to High Maintenance Costs – Reports

DCNS naval company and STX shipyard operator are subject to port and maintenance fees of 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million). It is therefore possible that the Vladivostok helicopter carrier, built for Russia, could join the naval base in Brest.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The completed French Mistral helicopter carrier Vladivostok could be relocated from Saint-Nazaire to Brest due to high maintenance costs, amid the halted sales deal with Russia, local media reported.

According to Le Telegramme's Monday report, DCNS naval company and STX shipyard operator are subject to port and maintenance fees of 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million). It is therefore rumored that the Vladivostok could join the naval base in Brest.

On Tuesday, general director of Russian state-run arms exporter Rosoboronexport Anatoly Isaykin announced that Moscow will make a final decision on the non-delivery of Mistral ships by May. If the Mistral ships are not delivered, Paris is obliged to return money Moscow paid, Isaykin said.

In June 2011, Rosoboronexport and French shipbuilder DCNS agreed on a $1.5 billion-deal for the delivery of two Mistral-class helicopter carriers to Russia. France was expected to deliver the first ship by November 14, 2014, yet failed to do so. French President Francois Hollande stated later that the shipment would be suspended due to Russia's alleged interference in the Ukrainian crisis.

In January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia could file a lawsuit against France if the contractual obligations for the shipment remain unfulfilled.