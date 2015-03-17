France May Relocate Mistral Ship Due to High Maintenance Costs – Reports

DCNS naval company and STX shipyard operator are subject to port and maintenance fees of 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million). It is therefore possible that the Vladivostok helicopter carrier, built for Russia, could join the naval base in Brest.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The completed French Mistral helicopter carrier Vladivostok could be relocated from Saint-Nazaire to Brest due to high maintenance costs, amid the halted sales deal with Russia, local media reported.
According to Le Telegramme's Monday report, DCNS naval company and STX shipyard operator are subject to port and maintenance fees of 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million). It is therefore rumored that the Vladivostok could join the naval base in Brest.
On Tuesday, general director of Russian state-run arms exporter Rosoboronexport Anatoly Isaykin announced that Moscow will make a final decision on the non-delivery of Mistral ships by May. If the Mistral ships are not delivered, Paris is obliged to return money Moscow paid, Isaykin said.
In June 2011, Rosoboronexport and French shipbuilder DCNS agreed on a $1.5 billion-deal for the delivery of two Mistral-class helicopter carriers to Russia. France was expected to deliver the first ship by November 14, 2014, yet failed to do so. French President Francois Hollande stated later that the shipment would be suspended due to Russia's alleged interference in the Ukrainian crisis.
In January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia could file a lawsuit against France if the contractual obligations for the shipment remain unfulfilled.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)