Russian Arms Trader Exceeds 2014 Sale Forecasts by $22Mln Despite Sanctions

"The plan for 2014 was $13.178 billion, we supplied armament for $13.2 billion, that is slightly exceeding the plan. I think, that this year and the next year will see the same numbers," Isaykin said.
The state intermediary defense export and import agency was slightly hampered by Western anti-Russia sanctions, as well as import substitutions from Ukraine, Isaykin added. The challenges did not effect 2014 results.
Russian and Ukrainian defense sectors were deeply integrated after the collapse of the Soviet Union. However, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council decided to suspend military cooperation with Russia after the March 2014 Crimean reunification with the latter.
In order to replace foreign components used in the country's defense industry, Russia began work on an import substitution program. The military equipment and arms import substitution plan was finalized December 2014 and intended to eliminate Russia's dependency on foreign-made defense products.
