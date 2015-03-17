US, Poland to Conduct Military Drills in Late March - EUCOM

The US European Command said that a US Patriot missile battery and Poland’s third Warsaw Air Defense Missile Brigade were expected to take part in the drills that are part of Operation Atlantic Resolve in late March.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Poland will carry out joint military exercises at the end of March, a US European Command (EUCOM) spokesman told RIA Novosti.

© AFP 2018/ FREDERIC WALLOIS US, Poland to Conduct Missile Exercise in March - Pentagon

“Nothing more specific than late March. We will have an announcement closer to the actual date of the exercise,” Gregory Hicks said, commenting on the timing of the military drills.

On March 13, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release that a US Patriot missile battery and Poland’s third Warsaw Air Defense Missile Brigade are expected to take part in the drills that are part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

US Operation Atlantic Resolve was agreed to by the Alliance in June 2014 in response to what it alleges is a Russian aggression in light of Ukrainian conflict.