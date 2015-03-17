US, Poland to Conduct Military Drills in Late March - EUCOM

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Poland will carry out joint military exercises at the end of March, a US European Command (EUCOM) spokesman told RIA Novosti.
On March 13, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release that a US Patriot missile battery and Poland’s third Warsaw Air Defense Missile Brigade are expected to take part in the drills that are part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
US Operation Atlantic Resolve was agreed to by the Alliance in June 2014 in response to what it alleges is a Russian aggression in light of Ukrainian conflict.
