Dummy rocket hits residential area in Russia's Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, July 24 (RIA Novosti) - A dummy rocket launched from a Russian combat ship in the Far East landed in the courtyard of a nine-story apartment building in Vladivostok, a Pacific Fleet spokesman said on Friday.

"During military parade drills a small ASW ship fired a dummy rocket which unexpectedly veered off the set trajectory and 'landed' in the yard without causing any damage," Capt. 1st Rank Roman Martov said.

The Navy official said no people were injured in the incident.

"The rocket poses no threat. In essence, it is a piece of metal with a rocket engine," Martov said.

A similar incident occurred in Russia's northwest in late May when a Baltic Fleet anti-submarine vessel accidentally fired 30-mm AK-630 cannon shells at a farm during live-firing exercises.

No one was hurt or killed in the incident, but there was some structural damage to several farm buildings.