Russian Air Force to receive over 100 new helicopters by 2015

MOSCOW, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian Air Force will commission over 100 upgraded combat helicopters over a period of five years, from 2011 until 2015, the AF commander said on Tuesday. (How to make a Mi-28N Night Hunter attack helicopter - Image gallery)

"In 2011-2015, we are planning to put into service over 100 new Mi-28N Night Hunter and Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters and Mi-8MTB5 Hip multi-purpose helicopters," Col. Gen. Alexander Zelin said.

He said the addition of the new aircraft to the existing fleet would allow Russia to create helicopter task groups in strategically important areas that could act independently or support special operations.

"Helicopter regiments equipped with new aircraft must become the backbone of air mobile special purpose reserves and mountain brigades," the general said.

He also said Russia would fully upgrade its fleet of Mi-24PN Hind gunships and Mi-26 Halo heavy transport helicopters.

The Mi-26 helicopter is the heaviest and most powerful helicopter in the world. It was designed for carrying large-size cargo weighing up to 20 tons and is widely used for search and rescue operations, heavy-lift transportation and fire fighting.