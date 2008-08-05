Russian warplanes ready to join large-scale exercise in Belarus

The Russian Air Force is ready to contribute Su-27 Flanker or MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jets to an upcoming drill in Belarus, the Air Force commander said Tuesday.

MOSCOW, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian Air Force is ready to contribute Su-27 Flanker (INFOgraphic) or MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jets to an upcoming drill in Belarus, the Air Force commander said Tuesday.

"Russian ground attack, fighter and army aviation assets are expected to take part in a comprehensive tactical exercise by the Belarusian Armed Forces," Col. Gen. Alexander Zelin said, confirming Russia's willingness to provide Su-27 or MiG-29 aircraft and Mi-24 or Mi-8 helicopters for the Fall-2008 exercises.

However, he said Belarus had yet to make a formal request.

The Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces command earlier said that the country would send a formal invitation to the Russian Armed Forces to take part in the drill.