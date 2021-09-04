Videos: Saudi Coalition Intercept Houthi-Launched Ballistic Strikes in Dammam, Najran

At the moment it is not known who is responsible for the launch of the projectile, and the target of the alleged attack is also yet to be revealed. Media, citing local sources, speculate that the attack could have been aimed at the facility of the state oil company Aramco.

An unidentified projectile has been launched at the city of Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, local media reported.

According to the Al-Arabiya report, the Saudi-led coalition stated that it has intercepted a ballistic attack on the eastern region of Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the Arab coalition reportedly intercepted and destroyed three booby-trapped drones allegedly launched toward Saudi Arabia by Houthi fighters. As part of those efforts, the alliance is said to have repelled a ballistic missile attack on the Kingdom's Eastern Region.

Saudi Aramco's facilities in the area of the missile attack in the east of the country were not damaged, media reported.

Other reports emerged stating that Saudi Arabia had thwarted another ballistic missile attack near the city of Najran in the country's southwest.

شاهد بالفيديو.. لحظة اعتراض الدفاعات #السعودية للصاروخ الباليستي الذي أطلقته #ميليشيات_الحوثي باتجاه نجران قبل قليل#الحدث pic.twitter.com/0kYztqiRFJ — ا لـ حـ ـد ث (@AlHadath) September 4, 2021

According to reports, the missile was spotted high in the night sky of the region. Several social media users indicated that an explosion was heard near Dhahran.

Also, the reports speculate that the alleged missile could have been launched from a drone, since Dammam is located quite far from Yemen, whose rebels usually launch strikes at southern Saudi Arabia.

Videos of the alleged missile attack in the sky over Dammam have also emerged on social media.

A projectile targeting Dammam in Saudi Arabia either a drone or missile

pic.twitter.com/XIeQ1QenAo — Intel Air & Sea (@air_intel) September 4, 2021

According to media speculating about the airstrike, the strike could be retaliation for a large number of attacks by the Saudi coalition on the positions of the Houthis which took place earlier this week.

The coalition reportedly described Houthi attempts to attack civilians and civilian items as hostile and inhumane.

On Friday morning and evening, Houthi fighters reportedly launched several drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. Both of these attempts were thwarted, as per the coalition's statements.

According to reports, this is the first such attack on eastern Saudi Arabia, whose oil production facilities are regularly attacked by drones and projectiles in the south of the country.