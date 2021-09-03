Israel Strikes Targets in Syria, Air Defense Destroys 21 of 24 Missiles - Russian Military

"Around 1:30 a.m. on September 3, four Israeli Air Force F-15 tactical fighters struck 24 guided missiles on targets in the Syrian Arab Republic from Lebanese airspace," Kulit said at a briefing.
He noted that the Syrian air defense on duty had destroyed 21 missiles from the Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S1 systems in service with the Syrian Armed Forces.
Reports from Syrian state media at the time indicated that air defenses had engaged with multiple "hostile missiles" over the Damascus skyline, just moments after netizens relayed via social media reports that a jet aircraft had been heard over Lebanon.
Various video and photo content of the incidents were shared across social media early Friday.
The latest comes on the heels of a report from open source researcher INTELSky that indicated an Israel was "highly likely" to carry out an attack on neighboring Syria. The notion was largely based on the fact that Israeli aircraft had been spotted surveilling the region.
