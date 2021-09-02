Register
02 September 2021
    On Sunday, Israeli Air Force F-15 fighters zipped over Saida, the third-largest city in Lebanon, while breaking the sound barrier. The sonic boom created by the fast, low-flying Israeli warplanes caused the foundations of buildings to shake and broke windows, Lebanese security officials told Reuters. Beirut is in the process of writing a complaint to the UN Security Council for “causing material, moral and sovereign damage,” Gebran Bassil, the Lebanese Foreign Minister said via Twitter Sunday. The Lebanese Prime Minister’s office, meanwhile, accused Tel Aviv of “planting spy devices on Lebanese land,” according to a statement. While it’s not unusual for IAF planes to enter Lebanese skies, what made the most recent fly-over unique was how low the jets flew. On September 4, Israeli Defense Forces initiated a 10-day military training drill to prepare for a potential war with Hezbollah, a Shi’ite Islamist paramilitary and political group in Lebanon. The drills are IDF’s largest war simulation exercise in almost 20 years. During the first week of May Israeli jets carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah forces, Sputnik reported, leading analysts to believe the IDF might open up a larger offensive.

    Syrian Air Defenses Engage 'Hostile Missiles' Over Damascus, State Media Reveals

    Middle East
    During a recent Israeli air raid against Damascus and Homs Governorate last month, the Russian military claimed Syria had shot down 22 of 24 projectiles using Russian-supplied air defense equipment, including Pantsir-S and Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile systems.

    Syrian state media reported early Friday morning that air defenses had engaged targets over the capital city of Damascus.

    Online observers also reported jet aircraft heard over Lebanon a few minutes before the air defenses began firing, heavily suggesting the projectiles were fired by Israeli aircraft. However, increased fighting, including rocket attacks, have also been reported in nearby Daraa Governorate.

    Video posted online shows surface-to-air missiles streaking up and toward their targets.

    ​Israel has regularly attacked targets in Syria during Syria's civil war, which began in 2011, claiming that Iranian forces in the country in support of the Syrian government's fight against foreign-backed rebels are actually preparing to attack Israel.

    On Monday, open source researcher INTELSky noted that an Israeli strike on Syria was "highly likely" in the coming days as two of the Israeli Air Force's new Nachshon intelligence aircraft had been flying extensively over the last day as well as drone flights over Lebanon, and that several Israeli pilots had been suddenly called up.

    There were also reports on social media of several large explosions heard over central Israel, which some speculated might have been Syrian anti-air missiles tracking Israeli aircraft as they returned to base.

