Syrian Air Defenses Engage 'Hostile Missiles' Over Damascus, State Media Reveals

Syrian state media reported early Friday morning that air defenses had engaged targets over the capital city of Damascus.
Online observers also reported jet aircraft heard over Lebanon a few minutes before the air defenses began firing, heavily suggesting the projectiles were fired by Israeli aircraft. However, increased fighting, including rocket attacks, have also been reported in nearby Daraa Governorate.
Video posted online shows surface-to-air missiles streaking up and toward their targets.
SAA AD activity in #Damascus #Syria 🇸🇾 pic.twitter.com/OeVfdKRl4t— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) September 2, 2021
Syrian air defence in action against #Israeli raids in #Damascus. pic.twitter.com/s7Xi8mxlSI— Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) September 2, 2021
Israel has regularly attacked targets in Syria during Syria's civil war, which began in 2011, claiming that Iranian forces in the country in support of the Syrian government's fight against foreign-backed rebels are actually preparing to attack Israel.
On Monday, open source researcher INTELSky noted that an Israeli strike on Syria was "highly likely" in the coming days as two of the Israeli Air Force's new Nachshon intelligence aircraft had been flying extensively over the last day as well as drone flights over Lebanon, and that several Israeli pilots had been suddenly called up.
There were also reports on social media of several large explosions heard over central Israel, which some speculated might have been Syrian anti-air missiles tracking Israeli aircraft as they returned to base.
