Four People Killed in Clash in Central Afghan Province of Parwan – Source

The injured people have been delivered to a nearby hospital.
It is unknown where there are any Taliban members in the list of the victims.
#AFG Reports of heavy weapons exchanged between Taliban and fighters from the opposition in Gulabahar in Parwan province. Reports of casualties&fatalities on both sides. At least 4fighters from opposition from Gulbahar killed in one location,multiple sources in Gulbahar tells me.— BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) September 1, 2021
VIDEO circulated by pro-TB accounts claiming to show a TB convoy headed from Parwan towards Panjshir. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/lBqY81qhpD— FJ (@Natsecjeff) September 1, 2021
The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government.
Internationally recognized Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country for the United Arab Emirates. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
