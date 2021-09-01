Terrorists Fired 25 Rockets in Syria's Hama Province, Killing Child, Russian Military Says

Terrorists from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* fired 25 rockets at Al-Ghab Plain in Syria from MLRS, killing one child and wounding 9 civilians, the Russian military confirmed on Wednesday.
"On September 1, at about 16:30, militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group from the area of the village of Duwayr al-Akrad (12 kilometers northeast of Salma) opened fire from a multiple launch rocket system at the village of Jurin in the Al-Ghab Plain (13 kilometers southeast of Salma), firing 25 unguided rockets. As a result of the terrorist strike, a child was killed, nine civilians were injured of varying degrees of severity," the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.
Militant attacks have intensified recently, including in other Syrian provinces. It is emphasized that the Russian reconciliation center calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to abandon armed provocations and take the path of a peaceful settlement of the situation in the areas under their control. The center is also tasked with coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
* Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)