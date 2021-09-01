Register
08:03 GMT01 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he sits in a cafe while Israel further eases coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jerusalem March 7, 2021

    Israeli State Comptroller Slams Netanyahu's COVID-19 'Mistakes', But is Bennett Any Different?

    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082389509_0:70:3071:1798_1200x675_80_0_0_9c0f1d5eca8ed7664e8159f454b453fe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202109011083765994-israeli-state-comptroller-slams-netanyahus-covid-19-mistakes-but-is-bennett-any-different/

    The country's international airport is still open, enabling new COVID strains to filter into Israel. The police are struggling to enforce regulations imposed by the government, unemployment is relatively high, and local hospitals are collapsing under the weight of hospitalisations.

    On Tuesday, Israel's State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman released his first report about the management of the coronavirus crisis, suggesting that the government has failed to tackle the issue.

    This is in stark contrast to the image Israel previously enjoyed – that of a success story, a country that managed to curb the spread of COVID-19 and who succeeded in overcoming an acute economic crisis.

    Failure After Failure

    Most of Englman's criticism is directed at the previous Israeli government - that of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his then-partner Benny Gantz, during whose tenure he conducted his study. 

    Englman accused the previous coalition of not passing the national budget, something that he said hampered the efforts to allocate funds for relevant bodies to handle and contain the crisis.

    A technician is reflected in a surface as she works at Healthcare Maintenance Organisation (HMO) Maccabi's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) public laboratory, performing diverse and numerous tests, in Rehovot, Israel February 9, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    New Weapon in Arsenal Against COVID-19? Israel Working on Coronavirus Drug
    He blamed them for not implementing strict measures that would have prevented the virus from entering and then spreading across the country, for not tackling the acute economic crisis that the pandemic has unlocked, for not helping hospitals and medical staff, and for creating wider chasms between Israeli students, who were forced to study via Zoom, rather than face-to-face interaction.

    Englman is also calling on the current government led by PM Naftali Bennett to learn from past mistakes and make sure that the lessons of 2020 are not repeated. 

    Is Bennett Any Different?

    So far, the handling of the fourth wave doesn't appear to be heading in the right direction.

    Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, arguably the source of the fourth wave, is still open. Those returning to Israel from abroad have been asked to quarantine themselves, but in the absence of special tracking equipment, funds, or law enforcement agency staff, the supervision of returnees has become mission impossible.

    A similar situation is seen on the streets of Israel, at private businesses and in public offices. While some adhere to the social distancing rules and make sure that visitors keep their face masks on, others ignore the restrictions, and the police are struggling to handle the situation.

    Financially speaking, Israel is still facing an unemployment problem. Although the current rate stands at 7.6 percent, the lowest since the outbreak of the pandemic, in a country, where the jobless rate has rarely passed the 5 percent mark, the current fiscal situation is still alarming.

    What's also alarming is the state of Israeli hospitals. 

    A medical worker vaccinates a man against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel kicks off a coronavirus vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    Israel Allows Stem Cell-Based Drug Against COVID-19 to Enter Phase 2 Trials, Reports Say
    On Tuesday, more than 10,000 cases were registered, pushing the overall number of those, who are currently sick with the virus to nearly 90,000. Over 700 people are in critical condition, with some 172 connected to ventilators.

    The spike in numbers has overcrowded Israeli hospitals, with many sounding the alarm over the lack of ambulances and medical equipment. 

    Yet, Israel's government doesn't appear to be disturbed by the pleas of the country's medical establishment. And when their demands were not met, hundreds of Israeli doctors launched a strike and staged a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Health in Jerusalem, urging officials to pay them their salaries and provide them with funds and equipment.

    They also slammed Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz for failing to address their concerns and apologised to their patients, who have been denied assistance as a result of the crisis.

    Will Englman address these and other failures in yet another report? Time will tell, but one thing is certain - he will not be able to ignore them, not when Israel's public is fuming over the way the current coalition has been handling the pandemic, and not when 60 percent of media poll respondents believe the government's management has been a failure.

    Tags:
    Israel, COVID-19, vaccination, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse