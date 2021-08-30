Five Rockets Fired at Kabul Airport, Intercepted by US Air Defence System - Reports

Five rockets have been fired at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, media reports indicated on early Monday morning.
The US military engaged the C-RAM missile defense, but, according to ABC News, it is still unclear whether all of the rockets were successfully intercepted.
Smoke is seen billowing near Kabul airport after several rockets were heard flying over the Afghan capital by @AFP staff Monday morning, a day after the US said it had destroyed a potential car bomb with an air strike. pic.twitter.com/8AqwTa5H7I— Satish Cheney (@SatishCheney) August 30, 2021
Several rockets hit Kabul city Monday morning.— Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) August 30, 2021
Eyewitnesses say the rockets were fired from a car in the Khairkhanah toward Kabul airport.
No details on casualties and damages yet.#ArianaNews pic.twitter.com/RFHvFzCPsN
This comes after US Centcom said that a drone strike was carried out on Sunday on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating a Daesh*-K threat to the airport. On Saturday, US military said that two IS-K leaders were killed and another was injured in a US airstrike in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.
The retaliatory strikes followed Thursday suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, which reportedly left 170 dead, including 13 US troops.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia
