'Mighty Steps': Iran, Syria Pledge to Stand Against American Sanctions

During his Sunday visit to Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian vowed that Tehran and Damascus will take "mighty steps" to confront the sanctions imposed by the United States on both regional allies.

"The leadership of the two countries will together take mighty steps to confront economic terrorism and reduce pressure on our people", Amir-Abdollahian said, cited by the AP, without, however, elaborating on what steps will be taken.

He described Syria as a "land of resistance", praising the way Tehran and Damascus have been able to worked together "on the ground and achieved joint victories.''

Both nations face pressure due to crippling American sanctions that bar their participation in the global financial architecture and are also on a US State Department list of "state sponsors of terrorism".

Washington slapped sanctions on Tehran following former US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018. Syria is under sanctions from the US and the EU as a means of pressuring the Syrian government to allow what Western countries describe as "a democratic transition as the Syrian people demand".

The US sanctions on Iran have caused deep shortages of fuel in Syria, which has prompted troubles for the country's economy as Damascus relies on Iranian oil shipments. Syria has seen multiple attacks during the past two years, with both Damascus and Tehran noting that Israel is more than likely responsible.

The Iranian FM met his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, shortly after their participation in a Middle Eastern conference on behalf of Iran, with officials from within the region discussing ways to ease regional tensions.