At Least Two Killed, 16 Wounded in Houthi Strikes on Yemeni Military Base, Reports Say

At least two were killed and 16 wounded after Houthi forces struck a military base in Yemen’s Lahj province, medical sources have said.
According to other reports, at least seven Yemeni soldiers were killed and more than 50 others wounded in an attack with missiles and drones targeting a government military base.
"The attack, which was attributed to the Houthis, targeted Al-Anad Air Base in Lahj Governorate, which is the largest military base in the war-wracked country", government officials said, as quoted by the AFP.
The Houthi group has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack
Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Shia Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land, and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sana'a and large areas in Yemen's north and west. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at the Saudi territory.
The United Nations describes Yemen as "the world's worst humanitarian crisis," with 20.7 million people in need of protection or humanitarian assistance.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)