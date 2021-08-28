Register
17:10 GMT28 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chat during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 27, 2021.

    Tehran Blasts Biden, Bennett for ‘Illegally Threatening’ Iran

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1c/1083740831_0:130:3072:1858_1200x675_80_0_0_a2b55fb2884972e00657ad3d439be935.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202108281083740903-tehran-blasts-biden-bennett-for-illegally-threatening-iran/

    On Friday, at a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, President Joe Biden warned that Washington and Tel Aviv would be “ready to turn to other options” if “diplomacy” aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon were to fail. Tehran has long maintained that it has no plans to pursue nuclear arms.

    Joe Biden’s remarks on the possibility of “other options” against Iran if talks fail constitute an “illegal threat,” and Tehran reserves the right to reciprocate as necessary, Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s powerful Supreme National Security Council, has indicated.

    “The first meeting between Bennett and Biden and the emphasis on using ‘other options’ against Iran, while being an illegal threat to another country, establishes the Islamic Republic of Iran’s right to reciprocal response to ‘available options’,” Shamkhani tweeted Saturday morning.

    The senior security official did not specify what these “available options” were, but Iran has warned on past occasions that its conventional missile and air defence capabilities serve as a deterrent to any potential aggression against the Middle Eastern nation by foreign powers.

    In his remarks Friday, Israel’s Bennett said he was “happy to hear” Biden’s “clear words that Iran will never be able to acquire a nuclear weapon,” and his comments that there were “other options” if the “diplomatic route…doesn’t work out.”

    IDF Naval Forces prepare to implement the Israeli government's decision to prevent the flotilla from breaching the maritime closure on the Gaza Strip
    © CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / IDF Naval Forces
    Iran Accuses Israel of ‘Whitewashing Own Terrorism’ Against Commercial Ships Via Tanker Attack Claim
    Bennett went on to accuse Iran of being the “world’s number one exporter of terror, instability and human rights violations,” and suggested that if the country obtained a nuclear weapon, it would be a “nightmare for the entire world.”

    Israel has spent years alleging that Iran is on the brink of reaching nuclear weapons capability, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning the US and the international community for more than a decade that Tehran was either just “weeks” or “months” away from a nuke. The Islamic Republic has repeatedly denied having any intent to pursue nuclear weapons, pointing to the fatwas (religious rulings) issued by the country’s successive supreme leaders prohibiting their development.

    Iran, the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany and the European Union reached a landmark agreement on peaceful nuclear programme in 2015, with Washington committing to scrap tough anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for limits to Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

    The Trump administration unilaterally scrapped the nuclear deal in 2018 and reinstated crushing sanctions against Iran. Tehran gave the agreement’s remaining signatories a one year window to find a workaround to the restrictions, and once that deadline passed, began increasing its uranium stockpiling and enrichment activities beyond limits outlined in the agreement.

    Joe Biden campaigned on returning the US to the nuclear agreement as soon as possible, and US negotiators spent months engaging their Iranian counterparts in indirect talks in Vienna, Austria this spring and early summer. However, the two countries have so far failed to agree on which side should be the first make concessions,  with Iran demanding that the US first lift its illegal sanctions, and the American side claiming its up to Tehran to reduce its nuclear enrichment and stockpiling activities.

    Iranian officials have also expressed concerns about reported US efforts to add additional text to the nuclear agreement, including a line say would seek to link a US commitment to lift sanctions to restrictions to Iran’s conventional missile capabilities –which Tehran has repeatedly stressed it would never surrender.

    Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi attends a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Iran's Raisi Reportedly Tells Macron EU, US Must Fulfill Nuclear Deal Obligations
    Earlier this month, US media reported that Naftali Bennett and CIA director William Burns sought to hammer out a ‘plan b’ scenario in the event that the Iran nuclear talks fail, with this ‘plan b’ also said to have been discussed with Israel’s “European allies.”

    Israel opposed the 2015 Iran-US nuclear deal from the outset and successfully lobbied to get US President Trump to quit the agreement in 2018. Under Biden, Israeli officials have warned that they wouldn’t rule out unilateral military strikes against Iran if Washington returned to the treaty. Iran has slammed Tel Aviv for its interference in the matter and pointed out repeatedly that Israel is the only country in the Middle East with an actual (suspected) nuclear arsenal.

    Related:

    China, Iran Step in to Aid Afghanistan as US Freezes Kabul's Foreign Assets After Taliban Takeover
    Israel's Bennett Eyes Coalition With Arab Nations to Curb Iran's Influence
    Biden Set to Host Israeli Prime Minister Bennett for Talks on Iran, Mideast Peace
    Biden Says US Ready to Use 'Other Options' if Diplomacy Fails in Dealing With Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse