Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet Meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his first visit to Washington. Ahead of the meeting, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the talks would "strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel, reflect the deep ties between our governments and our people, and underscore the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security".
Besides Blinken, the Israeli leader will also meet US President Joe Biden. His visit will not last more than 48 hours due to coronavirus precautions, as both the United States and Israel are experiencing a surge in infections due to the Delta strain, which is said to be more transmissible, causing severe cases as well as finding ways to evade vaccine protection.
