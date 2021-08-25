Palestinian Dies of Injuries After Clashes With Israel in Gaza Strip, Health Authorities Say

"Today in the morning a Palestinian, who was heavily injured in clashes with the Israeli soldiers last Saturday on Gaza Strip border with Israel, died," the authorities stated.
On 21 August, Palestinians held a rally on the border of the Gaza Strip to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the fire of the Al-Aqsa mosque and to protest against the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel.
On 22 August, Egypt closed the Rafah crossing on its border with the Gaza Strip to put pressure on Hamas, Sunni militant organisation, controlling Palestine's Gaza Strip, in order to prevent the escalation of clashes on the border, according to the Al Arabiya broadcaster.
