Videos: Israeli Aircraft Reportedly Strike Gaza After Incendiary Balloons Spark Fires in Israel

The Israel Defense Forces has reportedly launched its latest strikes against the Gaza Strip after earlier incendiary balloons launched by Hamas had prompted the outbreak of multiple fires along the Gaza-Israel border.
Reports of the late Monday strikes indicate that IDF aircraft struck near Jabaliya, Zeitoun and Khan Younis, with Hamas' al-Qadisiyah site being zeroed in on. It's believed that at least five missiles have been deployed by the IDF.
The IDF has not yet officially address the strikes. No reports of fatalities or injuries have surfaced as of yet.
Dramatic video shared on social media have captured the exact moment in which explosions sounded off in the targeted areas.
Reports have also detailed that anti-aircraft weapons have been tapped by Hamas factions in retaliation against Israeli aircraft. Similar measures were previously taken the week prior, however, the Times of Israel reported that machine gun fires locked in on Israeli aircraft had actually caused damages to buildings in Sderot.
The latest by Israeli officials come as investigators with Israel's Fire and Rescue Services concluded that at least nine fires had been ignited by incendiary balloons that had been sent across the Gaza-Israeli border.
As of late, tensions between Israeli and Hamas forces have spike, but none the likes of the 11-day conflict that garnered worldwide attention in May.
