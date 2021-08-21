No Demonstrations Against Taliban in Kabul, Situation 'Fine', Russian Ambassador Says

"There are no demonstrations against the Taliban," the ambassador said on air of Soloviev Live.
He added that the situation in Kabul is "fine" for the eighth day in a row, with shops openings and the Taliban taking control of policing in the city.
"Life did not just return to normal. Fact of the matter is, there was no normal before the Taliban, because Daesh* was operating in Kabul. In fact, before the Taliban, Kabul turned into an Daesh playground," the Russian diplomat noted.
Zhirnov also said that he met with a high-ranking Taliban official earlier in the day, and that the movement showed interest in a peaceful and political solution to the current crisis. He added that the Taliban representative asked Russian diplomats to convey to the resistance forces in the Panjshir Gorge, led by the first vice-president of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, that the Taliban want to avoid bloodshed and would like to reach a political agreement with them.
Currently, Panjshir is the epicenter of the Afghan resistance against the Taliban. Saleh and the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan are reportedly concentrating their forces in the province to defy the militants. The resistance forces have already recaptured the Charikar area in the Parwan Province north of Kabul.
* Terrorist organizations banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)