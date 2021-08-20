Syria's Russian-Made Air Defense Systems Shot Down 22 Israeli Missiles, Military Says

"The Syrian air defense on duty destroyed 22 missiles from the Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S systems," Kulit said.
There are no casualties among the Syrian military personnel or destruction of infrastructure as a result of Israeli missile strikes in Syria, he added.
Planes of the Israeli air force carried out missile strikes on facilities in the suburbs of Damascus and Homs from the Lebanese airspace on late Thursday, the Syrian army said confirmed. Eyewitnesses also told Sputnik that military aircraft at low altitude, presumably from the Israeli Air Force, were seen in Lebanon.fired missiles at a military facility in the Syrian province of Quneitra, a source in the security forces of the Arab republic told Sputnik. Israel also attacked the headquarters of the 90th brigade of the Syrian army in the eastern part of the province, the source added.
Damascus has repeatedly appealed to the UN Security Council with a demand to put pressure on Israel in order to end systematic violations of Syria's sovereignty, saying that such aggressive actions threaten the stability of the entire region.
