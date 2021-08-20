Register
15:24 GMT20 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Israeli F-16I fighter jet lands during the Blue Flag multinational air defense exercise that is organized from the Ovda air force base over the Negev Desert. File photo

    Lebanon Demands Action From UN Over Israel’s ‘Blatant Violation’ of Its Airspace to Attack Syria

    © AP Photo / JACK GUEZ
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    191
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202108201083670858-lebanon-demands-action-from-un-over-israels-blatant-violation-of-its-airspace-to-attack-syria/

    The Israeli military has regularly used Lebanese airspace over the course of its years-long campaign of preemptive attacks against Syria, knowing full well that Syria’s air defence troops are hesitant about launching interceptor missiles into Lebanon out of fear of escalating tensions with Beirut and concerns about potential civilian casualties.

    Lebanon has sent a formal complaint to the United Nations over Tel Aviv’s “blatant” violation of Lebanese airspace following Thursday’s late night attack on Syria, defence minister Zeina Akar has announced.

    Syrian media reported late Thursday that air defence troops in Damascus had engaged missiles fired by Israeli fighter jets as they roared over the city, with multiple projectiles seen being intercepted in amateur footage shot by residents in the Syrian capital. Military officials told the Syrian Arab News Agency that “most” of the incoming projectiles were shot down.

    According to Lebanese media, the jets flew to their destinations in Syria after flying over the suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon at low altitude just a few minutes earlier.

    Commenting on the flyover, Akar said the Israeli planes “blatantly violated Lebanon’s airspace at low altitude, causing a state of panic among citizens.”

    According to Lebanese media outlet al-Jadeed TV, at least two commercial passenger jets were forced to divert course while on route to Beirut during the attacks, presumably amid fears that they may be shot down. Fadi Al Hassan, director general of civil aviation at Rafic Hariri International Airport, told the network that control towers in Syria and Cyprus had urged the aircraft to change course to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

    Lebanese media reported early Friday morning that two errant missiles had fallen in Qalamoun, the mountainous border region separating Syria and Lebanon. The reports did not specify whether the projectiles were among those launched by the Israeli jets during their attack, or interceptor missiles sent up to try and stop them.

    Social media users also posted videos purportedly showing the Israeli jets flying over Lebanon.

    Akar said the latest breach of Lebanon’s airspace by Israel constituted a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the unanimously-adopted measure approved in 2006 and intended to halt the 34-day Lebanon War between Israel and Lebanese militant movement Hezbollah. The UN, Akar said, has an obligation to stop such incidents.

    The Lebanese government regularly reports to the UN peacekeeping forces stationed on the border between Lebanon and Israel on Tel Aviv’s alleged violations of its airspace, but to date such complaints appear to have had little impact in halting the incursions.

    On Friday, Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, deputy speaker of Lebanon’s Shia Islamic Assembly, slammed Israel over Thursday night's act of “double aggression” against both Lebanon and Syria, saying that the late-night strikes “threatened the safety of civil aviation in Lebanon and regional security,” and that they were part of a pattern of “repeated attacks and violations” which the United Nations must acknowledge and condemn. Al-Khatib suggested that apart from condemnation of Israel, Lebanese authorities should take steps to “strengthen solidarity and cooperation” between Beirut and Damascus, and to adhere to the principle that “resistance [is] a guarantor to deter aggression and defend sovereignty.”

    Israel-Syria border
    © CC BY 2.0 / DYKT Mohigan / Israel-Syria border
    Blasts Reported in Quneitra, Syria, Near Israeli Border - Videos
    Israeli officials neither confirmed nor denied the Israeli military’s involvement in Thursday's attacks, telling media that the Israel Defence Forces do “not comment on foreign media information” as a matter of policy. However, Israeli media have reported that the attack targeted Hezbollah arms depots and positions outside the Syrian cities of Damascus and Homs.

    The Lebanese militia group was officially invited into Syria by Damascus in the early 2010s to help the government of Bashar Assad fight off a range of foreign-backed terrorist groups seeking to take control of the country. Israel classifies Hezbollah as a ‘terrorist’ group and has admitted to carrying out ‘hundreds’ of air attacks against the militia and other so-called ‘Iranian proxy’ forces in the war-torn nation over the years.

    Syria has received assistance from Russia in the modernization of its air defences in recent years, with Moscow delivering S-300s to the country in 2018 after an Israeli air attack caused Syrian forces to accidentally shoot down a Russian reconnaissance plane, killing all 15 crew members onboard. The Russian military blamed Israel for the incident.

    Syrian air defenses repel targets in the sky over Homs on July 22, 2021
    © Photo : Facebook/ SANA
    Russian-Made Systems Downed All Missiles Fired at Syrian Province of Homs
    Last month, a spokesman for Russia’s military contingent in Syria told reporters that Russian-made Buk-M2E air defence systems had downed all missiles fired into Syria from Lebanese airspace by a pair of Israeli F-16 fighters in an attack on 22 July. Several more Israeli missiles were downed days later, according to the Russian military.

    Related:

    Dozens of US Tank Trucks Carrying Oil Spotted Leaving Syria for Iraq, Report Says
    Explosion Hits Tanker Off Syria's Port of Latakia, Reportedly Leaving Two Injured - Photo, Video
    US Plunder of Syria Continues as 55 Vehicles Laden With Oil Smuggled Out of Energy-Starved Nation
    Blasts Reported in Quneitra, Syria, Near Israeli Border - Videos
    Biden Raises Eyebrows After Declaring US Forces 'Don't Have Military' Troops in Syria for Combat
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse