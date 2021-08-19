Register
21:39 GMT19 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen during a religious ceremony marking Ashura, in this screengrab taken from Al-Manar TV footage, Lebanon August 19, 2021.

    Iranian Fuel, Arranged by Hezbollah & Purchased by Shia Businessmen, Heads to Crisis-Hit Lebanon

    © REUTERS / REUTERS TV
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083664176_0:0:3353:1887_1200x675_80_0_0_83a34c005bf9b10ecb2c976d1ad266d2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202108191083664055-iranian-fuel-arranged-by-hezbollah--purchased-by-shia-businessmen-heads-to-crisis-hit-lebanon/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian fuel shipments to Lebanon, announced by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, have been paid for by Lebanese Shia businessmen, the Fars News Agency reported on Thursday.

    Earlier today, Nasrallah said that Tehran had dispatched tankers with fuel to Lebanon. He added that Israel and the US should take into account that these vessels belonged to Lebanon at the time of dispatch.

    "We don't want to get into a challenge with anyone, we don't want to get into a problem with anyone. We want to help our people," Nasrallah said. "I say to the Americans and the Israelis that the boat that will sail within hours from Iran is Lebanese territory," Nasrallah said as translated by Al-Masdar News.

    According to him, the United States is behind the fuel and energy crisis in Lebanon.

    Multiple media outlets have been questioning the source of the money used to buy the fuel. The Hezbollah-sponsored deal may result in dire consequences for Lebanon, as the movement is designated as terrorist by the US and there is a high risk of sanctions against the already-crumbling Lebanese economy.

    According to Reuters, former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has claimed that Iranian vessels will cause Lebanon to suffer the same fate as Venezuela. The Latin American nation has come under heavy pressure from the US over Iranian oil shipments.

    "Hezbollah has made Lebanon a province of Iran. They don't want Lebanon to have a gov. This shipment brings sanctions & penalties for the Lebanese, like Venezuela!", Hariri lamented.

    Echoing him, US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, told Arab media on Thursday that while the US is seeking "sustainable solutions" to Lebanon's crisis, Hezbollah's leader is not doing enough to support the Lebanese people.

    Clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces in Beirut, Lebanon.
    © Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
    Lebanon's Water System Has 'Weeks' Left Before Total Collapse, UN Warns

    "I'm trying to find solutions for the Lebanese people. We've been talking to the governments of Egypt, Jordan, the government here [Lebanon], the World Bank. We're trying to get real, sustainable solutions for Lebanon’s fuel and energy needs," Shea reportedly told Al Arabiya English.

    "And if that's all [Nasrallah] can muster to explain the misery that the Lebanese people are living in, then shame on him," she reportedly added.

    "God willing, this ship and others will arrive safely," Nasrallah said on Thursday.

    Since 2019, Lebanon has been suffering from a severe economic crisis. The national currency has lost over 90% of its value, while the population is facing a shortage of fuel and other essentials.

    Due to the shortages, gas filling stations in Lebanon are open only until noon and every car can be gassed with only 25 liters, measures which cause long lines of cars waiting for their turn for hours. Because of the lack of funds to purchase diesel oil for power stations, the operating company had to stop the work of some stations and cut power for people from 2 to 4 hours daily.

    Tags:
    Iran, Hezbollah leader, businessmen, Shia, US, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse