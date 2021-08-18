Register
06:42 GMT18 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A general view taken shows buildings in the Israeli Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv

    Lieberman's Agricultural Reform: Can it Deprive Farmers of Work and Weaken Israel's Security?

    © AFP 2021 / JACK GUEZ
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202108181083644982--liebermans-agricultural-reform-can-it-deprive-farmers-of-work-and-weaken-israels-security/

    Israel's Minister of Finance wants to reduce the price of a number of vegetables and fruits by opening the country up to competition, but his attempts are already angering local farmers, who say it will be the final nail in the coffin of Israeli agriculture.

    After only two months in office, Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman is already planning a series of reforms that allegedly aim to improve the lives of ordinary Israelis.

    One of these is the decision to open the Israeli market to competition and decrease regulations on imported products such as eggs, garlic, asparagus, pineapples and a number of other fruits and vegetables, a move that's designed to eventually bring prices down.

    Prices Up in the Air

    The high cost of basic products has long been an issue in Israel, and the Israeli press has published a number of reports comparing prices in the country with prices elsewhere in the world. 

    The press compared several products for sale in Israel and the UK, noting that Israelis were forking out $4.6 per kg of cherry tomatoes produced in Israel, whereas in London that same product would only cost customers $1.49.

    Similarly, pears, bananas and avocados in Israel would cost slightly more than $3, $2.7 and $18 per kg, whereas in London consumers would need to pay $1.5, $2.3 and $3.4, respectively

    One reason for the high prices is the desire among Israelis to consume produce that doesn't grow in Israel and that is thus more expensive, rather than traditional goods which cost less.

    Another reason is the urge among Israelis to buy agricultural produce year-round, which pushes farmers to use pricey techniques that enable them to collect the harvest twice per year. The expensive production process involves growing produce in desert conditions, employing foreign workers and transporting goods to local markets.

    But Uri Alon, an Israeli farmer who has been involved in agriculture since the 1980s, says the main reason for the high prices is the retail chains and the revenues they are trying to make.

    "Israel's retail chains hold the monopoly over prices on products. So it doesn't matter how cheap farmers sell their produce for, supermarkets will continue to overcharge to make sure that their profits are not hurt," he said.

    This is why Alon believes Lieberman's reform will not change much on the ground, and Israelis will not feel any relief in their pockets. What it will do, however, is drive Israeli agriculture to the brink of extinction. 

    On a Verge

    Throughout the years, Israeli farmers have been facing a number of problems, which have driven some of them to quit the sector. In the south, they face the constant threat of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip as well as periodic missile attacks. In the north, their activity has been threatened by the escalation of tensions with Hezbollah. In the Jordan Valley, they have been dealing with excessive theft

    Now, if Lieberman's reform is passed, many more are expected to both literally and figuratively leave the field and try their luck elsewhere.

    But that, says Alon, will create an even bigger problem -- one of food security. 

    "Our agriculture is not located in the centre, but rather on the periphery, next to the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank and near Lebanon. If farmers lose their jobs there, they will leave and the result is that our borders will be exposed."

    In a way, it is already happening in Israel's south, where the state is struggling to provide security to its citizens, who are often threatened by Bedouin gangs. But Alon says the situation might spiral out of control even more, if farmers end up leaving.

    Compromise Needed

    But the real problem, according to Alon, is that Israeli politicians are "not thinking straight".  Nor do they understand the repercussions of their actions.

    "They (politicians) are not stupid. But they are acting out of populism. They genuinely think opening the country up to competition will reduce prices. But it won't. They need to think things through."

    Many farmers have already made their voices heard, and since the intention to pass the reform was announced, hundreds have taken to the streets to vent their anger at the government

    They’re demanding that Lieberman call off his plans. But Alon is certain that a compromise will be needed. This is why he is suggesting a number of measures to tackle the crisis.

    One of these is allowing exports from other states during off-seasons, when Israeli produce is expensive. Another is tackling the retail chains that spiral the prices up, or creating a market for second-class quality products that would be sold at more affordable prices.

    But no matter what the solution is, he says, they should not rush it, and they should also make sure that all changes that will be taking place are coordinated with the farmers.

    "Politicians need to work together with us, if they want to make changes. The pressure we are putting is working and the public is on our side. So I doubt this reform will pass the way it is presented now."
    Tags:
    Israel, security, agricultural, reform
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
    Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse