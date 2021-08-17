Blasts Reported in Quneitra, Syria, Near Israeli Border - Videos

Sounds of explosions were heard in Quneitra province, which is located in south-western Syria, SANA news agency reported on Tuesday. Several videos have emerged online allegedly depicting the explosions, claiming that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are striking Syrian territory. However, Sputnik can not confirm their authenticity.
So far, the Israeli military has not commented on the reports.
#BREAKING: #Syria’s state news agency reports explosions in Quneitra and video below circulating of what looks like a strike by #Israel’s @IDF. pic.twitter.com/9RUKIpf6w4— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) August 17, 2021
עוד תיעוד מרמת הגולן. כלי תקשורת בסוריה מדווחים על תקיפה ישראלית באזור הכפר חד'ר המקביל למג'דל שמס. תושבים תיעוד ירי לעבר עמדה או מוצב , בתיעוד רואים טיל או רקטה מתפוצץ מעל גבעה. pic.twitter.com/PkVUfOFfql— Jack khoury.جاك خوري (@KhJacki) August 17, 2021
The incident comes after Damascus last month accused Israel of conducting airstrikes and killing at least five people outside Aleppo.
