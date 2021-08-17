Register
08:10 GMT17 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem August 1, 2021.

    Naftali Bennett Catches Flak Online for Pandemic Handling as Israel Faces Surge in COVID Cases

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/07/1083551742_0:284:3072:2012_1200x675_80_0_0_329613deb6ade55cd438fc38b55287fc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202108171083634475-naftali-bennett-catches-flak-online-for-pandemic-handling-as-israel-faces-surge-in-covid-cases--/

    While the chief of the party Yamina has introduced a number of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, many Israelis feel the steps were too little, too late. Now his political future is beginning to look bleak.

    Before he took office on 13 June, Naftali Bennett, the chief of the party Yamina, was considered one of the most vocal critics of then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s response to the pandemic.

    A medical worker vaccinates a man against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel kicks off a coronavirus vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    Israel Allows Stem Cell-Based Drug Against COVID-19 to Enter Phase 2 Trials, Reports Say
    In July 2020, Bennett launched the so-called civic coronavirus cabinet, a body uniting health and economic experts that was supposed to suggest alternative solutions to decision makers on how to handle COVID-19.

    It was Bennett touring towns and cities, hospitals and coronavirus wards across the nation. He even wrote a book "How to Defeat a Pandemic”, suggesting ways to cope with the virus without resorting to economically unviable lockdowns.

    COVID-19 Surging 

    Now, two months after being sworn in, the end of the coronavirus is nowhere in sight. Quite the opposite is true as COVID appears to be getting stronger.

    Recent weeks have seen a dramatic surge in the number of coronavirus cases, with an average of up to 6,000 a day. More than 50,000 people are currently infected, with over 500 individuals in critical condition.

    The dire health situation has already prompted many Israelis to start questioning whether Bennett is actually up for the job. And a recent poll conducted by Israel's Channel 12 comparing Bennett's handling of the pandemic with that of Netanyahu's showed that 44 percent of respondents thought the former PM was more efficient in managing the crisis. Only 23 percent held similar views about Bennett.

    Tweeps Boiling With Anger

    People’s frustration with the current situation has since spilled over to social media, where the former PM is on the receiving end of praise for his efforts to tackle the pandemic.

    "The coronavirus. Bibi blocked it. Bennett brought it back", said one Twitter user.

    "Bennett is simply insane. He does not understand anything about COVID-19, so with what confidence does he [dare] to criticise the management of Netanyahu, defaming all those who worked days and nights to save lives? Not to mention that while Bennett slandered Netanyahu, leaders from all over the world called him to ask for advice on how to get their country out of the pandemic".

    "Remember that picture of Bennett in a doctor's robe walking around with hospital administrators and doing his own PR during the coronavirus crisis? It happened while Netanyahu worked 20 hours a day and moved mountains to get vaccines and keep us all healthy. Today that crook [Bennett] is on vacation, sending us messages from his luxurious room that we need to get used to containing the dead", another netizen wrote. 

    In his two months in office, Bennett and his government have taken a number of measures to contain the spread of the virus. They reintroduced face masks in closed areas, limited the amount of people in mass gatherings, and imposed limitations on exiting and entering the country. But the general feeling has been that those steps were too little, too late and, most importantly, they didn't achieve their goal.

    Everyone is to Blame

    Bennett is not the only politician taking the heat. His government has been under fire too. Some parliamentarians were also slammed for not bothering to attend coronavirus cabinet meetings. Others were slammed for their reluctance to get jabs, thus contributing to the surge in new COVID cases.

    "[FM] Lapid is in Morocco, connecting to the coronavirus cabinet meeting via Zoom and then counting on Bennett [to attend it]. Bennett himself is at a resort. [Finance Minister] Lieberman is not attending that meeting at all. [Defence Minister] Gantz opted to attend a wedding instead. Each one has their tasks", complained a Twitter user. 

    Another one added: "His government has the highest number of coronavirus deniers. The minister of finance doesn't take part in coronavirus cabinet meetings. The foreign minister goes to Morocco, as if the virus didn't exist. Bennett cancels a meeting because of a vacation up north. The airport is open for all... what the hell are you doing to avoid a lockdown?" 

    Reports have already suggested that a fourth lockdown is planned at the end of the month or early September. It will last for a month and the government will have an option to extend it. 

    If that happens, Bennett’s political future might be on the rocks, Israeli analysts pointed out, and netizens are already painting doom and gloom on social media platforms. And this means that apart from a potential lockdown, a fifth general election might also be around the corner.

    Tweet says: 98 percent of Israelis will not vote for him. A vast majority is slamming them for the way they mishandled the pandemic...

    Tags:
    Israel, COVID-19, Naftali Bennett, vaccination
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
    Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse