IDF Says It Has Intercepted One Missile Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip

Incoming rocket alert sirens have sounded in the Israeli town of Sderot, near the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defence Forces said.
An IDF statement gave no other details though. Local media outlets suggested that one missile had been fired from the Hamas-controlled area and that it was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system.
🚨Sirens are sounding in southern Israel🚨— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 16, 2021
The city of Sderot was one of the hardest-hit areas during the latest spike in violence between Israel and Hamas, as it is located just about 1.5 kilometres from the Gaza border.
Israel and Hamas were earlier locked in a bitter conflict for 11 days that ended with an Egypt-brokered ceasefire on 20 May. Hostilities erupted after days of clashes between the Arab population and the Israeli police in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from a neighbourhood in the holy city.
All comments
Show new comments (0)