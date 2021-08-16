Video: Four Tourist Ships Catch Massive Fire at Turkish Resort Area

Four tourist sailing boats caught fire in Antalya, Turkey, late on Sunday, according to reports from local media. The incident in the resort town of Alanya started from with a cruise ship that caught fire, which spread to three neighboring vessels.
Fire brigades from the Antalya municipality and Alanya coast guard responded to the emergency. There were no reports of victims as passengers rushed to jump into the water, according to the Hürriyet newspaper. One person were said to have been hospitalized after being affected by smoke during firefighting.
Four ships were damaged, with two burned to the waterline as they were made of wood. Police are investigating what caused the fire.
Eyewitnesses on social media posted video depicting the ships shrouded in fire and smoke.
